WAGRAM —The town of Wagram lost a former police chief with the passing of Jerry Lewis Monroe last week.

Monroe served as the town’s police chief from 1994 to 1997.

“The town was sad to hear this news,” said Town Clerk Phyllis Lowery, “He will sincerely be missed.”

Monroe reportedly passed away on Saturday at the age of 56.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by McPhatter Funeral Home of Laurel Hill.