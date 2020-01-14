Man arrested in Scotland County on SC warrants

LAURINBURG — Local police teamed up with the Horry County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office to make a felony arrest Monday night.

Investigators with the Laurinburg Police Department were informed by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office that warrants had been taken out on 34-year-old Dustin Butler for felony assault. Butler is also believed to be the person of interest in a shooting that occurred in Horry County.

According to Laurinburg Lt. Jeremy White, Horry County investigators believed Butler was at a home on East Vance Street in Laurinburg and, when local police went to the suspected residence, they did locate Butler.

Butler was charged with a fugitive warrant and was jailed in the Scotland County Jail under a $150,000 bond. He is currently waiting extradition back to South Carolina and could face additional warrants out of Horry County.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_BUTLER-DUSTIN-ANTHONY-11-03-85.jpg