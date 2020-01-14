$15M approved to study flood prevention around NC rivers, beaches

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Richard Burr (R-NC) announced the Army Corps of Engineers will award $15 million to study flood and storm damage reduction around North Carolina’s rivers and beaches.

This allocation is in addition to yesterday’s announcement of a $321 million investment in North Carolina for storm damage reduction projects in Surf City/North Topsail Beach, Carteret County, and Princeville.

Following Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, eastern North Carolina experienced devastating flooding near its river basins and beaches, and these studies will allow the Army Corps of Engineers to identify ways to mitigate flooding from future storms and protect North Carolina’s communities. Last year, Sens. Tillis and Burr sent a letter to the Corps of Engineers urging support for these much-needed studies in North Carolina following the aftermath of recent hurricanes.

Areas that will be studied in North Carolina:

— Wrightsville Beach

— Carolina Beach

— Neuse River Basin

— Tar-Pamlico River Basin

— Lumber River Basin

“After Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, the significant flooding throughout eastern North Carolina created life-threatening situations that posed a risk to thousands of North Carolinians, and I have been working with Sen. Burr to ensure we have the resources to conduct studies of these areas so we can make headway to protect our communities in the future,” said Senator Tillis. “I am proud we were able to secure this funding in addition to the $321 million in disaster relief announced earlier this week, and I want to thank the Trump Administration for continuing to make disaster recovery in North Carolina a priority.”

“North Carolina families and businesses continue to struggle following the devastation left by recent hurricanes,” said Sen. Burr. “For years I’ve been particularly eager for the Army Corps to conduct new river basin studies, which will give us valuable information on how we can better prevent and mitigate future storm damage. This $15 million investment will do just that and comes on top of more than $321 million announced for new construction efforts. I applaud the Corps of Engineers for recognizing the importance of these projects so we can use these studies to better strengthen and rebuild Eastern North Carolina.”