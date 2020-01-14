Electric substation will give city flexibility

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Mike Dawson spoke to the Laurinburg Rotary Club on Tuesday about the city’s $3.3 million project to build an electric substation on htye east side of town. W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Mike Dawson spoke to the Laurinburg Rotary Club on Tuesday about the city’s $3.3 million project to build an electric substation on htye east side of town.

LAURINBURG — There was a high-voltage presentation at Tuesday’s regular lunch meeting for the Rotary Club.

Mike Dawson, a design engineer with Progressive Engineering Consultants out of Mint Hill, spoke with the club about a project the city of Laurinburg has started to create a new delivery point/substation to handle electrical needs.

“In the electrical world, a delivery point is a hand off, of sorts, and not every delivery point is a substation,” Dawson said.

Currently, the city has just one substation — located on West Boulevard, owned by Duke Energy and built in 1979. The new substation, which will be located on Hall Street near the public works facility, will be a full substation owned by the city.

Having that second substation creates a trio of benefits, Dawson explained.

First, the city’s capacity will more than double from 50,000 kilo-volt-ampere to 120,000 KVA.

“When that substation is finished, the city won’t have all its eggs in one basket,” Dawson said.

Second, the city will gain flexibility because it will control the voltage.

And third, the new substation will provide growth potential as the city looks to expand outward.

When asked about the potential for solar power to become a part of a project down the line, Dawson said the city doesn’t currently have any plans to go in that direction.

“There are benefits to solar energy, but there are also some issues to deal with,” he added.

Work on the city’s new substation, which will cost about $3.3 million, began this week and is expected to be completed in May, weather permitting. Dawson said the life expectancy of the facility will likely be between 75 and 100 years.

“We are setting the city up to be able to take on future industrial and residential growth,” Dawson said.

