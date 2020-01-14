Staff recognized for receiving Bright Ideas Grant

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Laurel Hill Elementary STEM teacher Dina Gunnells and Sycamore Lane Media Specialist Kim Brown were recognized for receiving a Bright Ideas Grant. This is the second year Gunnells received a Bright Ideas Grant and this year it was for a project that includes denim totes that hold a book related to STEAM with various activities and supplies for the activities for the students. Brown was awarded the grant to begin the memory making bags and boxes to bring families together, where students can check out items such as baking pans to bake with their parents and other bonding activities. She was also recognized for receiving grants from Walmart and Dollar General which helped buy storybooks and STEM activities for various books, as well as a green screen, iPad, software and supplies for the Starbucks Cafe that serves hot chocolate.