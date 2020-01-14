Firefighters honored for bravery

LAUREL HILL – Friday night, Laurel Hill Fire Department held its annual post-Christmas banquet and, in addition to the festivities, four local heroes were recognized for their bravery and selflessness.

Last summer, on June 8, Laurel Hill Fire Department, along with Scotland County Rescue and EMS, responded to a motor vehicle accident. When they arrived on the scene, the sight before them was something that will forever be etched in their minds.

“Those types of calls never go away, they will always stay with you,” said William Skipper, captain for Laurel Hill Fire Department.

The vehicle had overturned and caught fire, trapping the occupant inside the vehicle. Skipper said the firefighters sprang to action “without concern for themselves.” The firefighters forced entry into the vehicle while others sprayed water to help shield them and the occupant.

Skipper continued by saying the occupant was fortunate they were able to respond as quickly as they did.

“That day was meant to be,” said Skipper.

Several members of Laurel Hill Fire Department were at the station for a birthday celebration when the call came in, saving time on their response. The department is comprised only by volunteer firefighters who, under normal circumstances, would have been responding from their homes.

“Just a few more minutes and the outcome could have been catastrophic,” said Skipper.

The occupant was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital with burns to the leg and a broken leg.

Skipper, along with Chad Donaldson, presented the Merit Awards for Life Saving Valor at Friday night’s banquet. Other members of the department were recognized that night for other achievements throughout the year — including Tyler Parks as Laurel Hill’s Firefighter of the Year.

The banquet is an annual celebration the fire department holds to honor and recognize their firefighters.

Approximately three months ago, the gentleman visited the fire department to personally thank the firefighters for their efforts. Attempts to reach him for this story were unsuccessful.

