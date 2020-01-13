Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that, while parked at Sally’s Beauty Supply, someone broke the window of her Kia Optima and stole a purse with miscellaneous items in it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole an estimated $1,200 in jewelry.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Georgia reported to the police department on Sunday that while working on a waterline at Lowe’s Home Improvement he left his utility trailer valued at $5,000 unlocked and someone stole it.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram reported to the police department on Sunday that while on Turnpike Road a male stole a wallet with $150 in it. The victim told officers it was black male wearing a blue hoodie and blue bandana over his face in his 20s with a 40 caliber handgun. Police are still investigating.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Knox Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had shot at the house while seven people were inside. There was $300 damage to the apartment and $100 to a Chevrolet Malibu that was parked outside.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kenneth Odom, 34, of King Street was arrested Friday for an outstanding warrant for stalking. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Bobby Locklear, 37, of Maple Street was arrested Saturday for assault on a female. He wasn’t give a bond.

LAURINBURG — Richard Brigman, 45, of Cedar Drive was arrested Saturday for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $20,200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Allen McKenzie, 50, of Dillon Drive was arrested Saturday for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for selling controlled substance and possession of counterfeit currency. He was given a $41,000.

LAURINBURG — Nicole West, 43, of Hillcreek Road in Wagram was arrested for larceny and resisting arrest. She was given a $1,700 bond.

LAURINBURG — Anthony Geiger, 28, was arrested Sunday for warrants for selling schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to sell controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver controlled substance and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $101,500 bond.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_annacrime-7.jpg