Kiwanis Club hears about Boys & Girls Home challenges

LAURINBURG — During its regular meeting on Thursday evening, the Laurinburg Kiwanis Club received an inspiring message from the Rev. Mason Smith, director of Civic Club Resources for the Boys & Girls Home of North Carolina.

Smith related challenges facing the organization, which is based at Lake Waccamaw, but noted several success stories about children placed in its charge.

The goal of Boys & Girls Home is to provide a comprehensive array of residential and community-based services to meet the needs of vulnerable children by addressing their physical, emotional and spiritual development.

The Laurinburg Kiwanis Club is among other regional clubs which sponsor cottages for children at Lake Waccamaw with annual financial and in-kind contributions. Assets are generated though its public service projects, such as its pancake feast fundraisers in association with the St. Andrews University women’s basketball team.

