Tribal Council elects

its leadership

PEMBROKE — A single change was made Thursday to its leadership when the Lumbee Tribal Council met to elect officers.

The only change to the council leadership was in the secretary position. Sharon Hunt, a District 2 representative, was the only nominee and was elected to the post by acclamation.

Others elected were:

— Ricky Burnett retained the title of council speaker.

— Corbin Eddings, the District 8 representative, was re-elected council vice chairman.

— The role of parliamentarian stayed with Larry Chavis, one of two District 6 representatives.

— Pam Hunt, one of two District 3 representatives, kept the title of treasurer.

***

Southside wins a

$1.4 million grant

ROWLAND — Southside-Ashpole Elementary School has won a $1.4 million, 3.5-year grant from the Department of Public Instruction to support school improvement.

The grant was competitive and is federal Title I funding through DPI’s Innovative Partnership Program. It was open to all school systems in the state, and 34 schools applied, with 10 earning grants in a blind judging.

A grant supervisor and a consulting company will be hired with the goal of boosting academic performance at Southside-Ashpole, the only school in North Carolina’s Innovative School District.

***

Man charged with

assault on officer

RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs man was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including assault on a government official.

Jamie Lynn Townsend, 49, of 312 Clifford Road, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault on a government official and resisting a public officer, according to a statement by the Red Springs Police Department.

Townsend was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $6,500 secured bond.

***

Posters, essays

remember MLK

ROCKINGHAM — The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is alive and well in Richmond County.

On Wednesday, the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee put up posters along the wall of the Leath Memorial Library’s multipurpose room. The posters were made by students of every age group across the Richmond County school system and entered into a contest, along with essays, under the theme “There is Still Hope in the Dream.”

The posters will be on display at Leath through MLK Day on Monday.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.