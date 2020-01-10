Note: The Robesonian, which produced the origibnal story that was published Tuesday, made changes to this story to clarify what took place with the ALE raid.

MAXTON — State and local law enforcement officers this weekend raided several stores in Maxton, including a convenience store that was the site of a recent assault on a police officer.

The raid was conducted by North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents and Maxton police officers, according to information from Maxton Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan Jr.

The operation resulted in “numerous arrests” on misdemeanor drug and alcohol charges, for disorderly conduct, for resisting an officer, traffic charges, and for two separate ABC violations of selling alcohol to an underage person and selling alcohol to an intoxicated person, according to Henegan.

The information from Henegan did not include the names of those charged.

On Dec. 28, one of the stores targeted, the Minit Shop, located at 207 Middle St., was the site of an assault on Officer Michael Ethan Sale that was captured on video and circulated over social media throughout that weekend. The assault resulted in injuries to Sale.

Someone who identified himself as the owner of the Minit Shop said only one charge was related to his store. He stressed it did not involve drugs.