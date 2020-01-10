Gibson eliminates town administrator post

GIBSON — The town of Gibson will move forward without a town administrator, a decision made by town commissioners on Thursday.

In other action Thursday, commissioners discussed the possibility of renovating the town’s train depot as well as renovating the town’s doctor’s office for potential rental or sale.

Commissi9oners said selling the doctor’s office would help in obtaining funds for the town.

It was also mentioned that the town would be further discussing how to increase police protection in the area.

Town Commissioner Adam Lyles spoke with WLNC and said, “I just want to thank everyone for coming out to the depot and we are excited about the Family Dollar coming to Gibson.”

