Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Road reported to the police department on Thursday that, while parked on Wilkinson Drive doing landscaping, he had two gas blowers and an edger taken from his utility trailer totaling $900.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Church Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had used his debit card to make several transactions totaling between $1,700 to $1,800. There is a person of interest

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Trey Locklear, 26, of Pembroke was arrested Friday for warrants out of Robeson County for misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor concealment of good. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Denver Ray Jacobs, 40, of Rowland was arrested Friday for felony possession of methamphetamine. He was given a $2,500 bond.

