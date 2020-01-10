Commissioners hear from Laurel Hill residents about community center plans

LAUREL HILL — The consensus of Laurel Hill residents Thursday night was that they were OK with the county tearing down the existing Laurel Hill Community Center as long as something was put in its place.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners hosted the meeting at Church in the Pines Fellowship Hall as the first listening session to see what residents want to see in the various communities. The Laurel Hill topic focused primarily on the community center after commissioners voted to demolish the upper part of the building — which includes the auditorium, four classrooms and the gym — in October.

But in November, commissioners halted the process when several Laurel Hill residents came to the meeting and protested the decision.

“I’m OK with tearing the gym down, but I don’t want it to be torn down and nothing put in its place,” said Billy Norris Jr. “There are too many people in Laurel Hill not to have somewhere to go … you’ve got to have something here, it’s hard for some of them to drive somewhere else.”

The residents in attendance were split into five groups with a county employee writing a list of what they wanted to see and their answer to two questions: what county-run programs or activities residents want to be offered in the community, and what private activities are held in the community for which a facility is needed.

“I coached basketball and soccer there, so I can tell you it was being used,” Norris said. “Now that we don’t have access we’ve been practicing in Wagram … it’s top-notch, I love it. If we could get something like that or close to that, I think a lot of people in here will be happy.”

Jeff Shelley stated the building would have been torn down a long time ago if it wasn’t for a group of people in the community.

“Time is of the essence, we don’t want this to be a 10-year project,” Shelley said. “We feel like once the last piece of rubble is moved, the next day we need to see someone coming in and putting down some foundation. We feel if the land stays vacant for very long we’ll have trouble with gangs.”

Other concerns included repairs to the playground, walking track and baseball field. Many wanted to see sports continuing in the location for the youth, more programs for seniors, a computer lab and a place for disaster relief.

“I don’t think I can stress enough that we need a facility in Laurel Hill,” said Leon Butler. “We have no way to generate revenue; we’re an unincorporated community and a pretty good-sized community.”

The commissioners were all in agreement that something had to be put in the place of the facility and that it would be a better idea to tear down the building and build new.

“As far as I’m concerned, as your commissioner, the process has already begun,” said Commissioner John Alford. “This doesn’t need to be for our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren, this has to be for us now. It won’t take years to do this … this board is committed to what we’re doing here and you’ve already told us you would use it and we believe that we hear you.”

County Manager Kevin Patterson added that there will likely be other events like this in other communities to get more input from the residents.

“It’s one of the better ways of getting input from the community as a whole, versus you only have a couple of people who are comfortable enough to come to a commissioner meeting,” Patterson said. “Something like this, where people are talking to their neighbors, they’re more willing to open up.”

At the end of the evening, the commissioners unanimously decided to allow for the demolition of the building to continue so that a new building could go in its place. The demolition is being done by Edge Grading & Hauling, LLC, and owner Bo Frizzell added that anyone who wanted a brick or something sentimental that would be easy for the crew to acquire to let him know and he would work with them to get the item. He did ask that no one goes onto the site to get it themselves, since it is extremely dangerous.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill3.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill4.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill5.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill6.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill7.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill8.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill9.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill10.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill11.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hill12.jpg