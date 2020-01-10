NAACP youth set to celebrate MLK Jr.

Photo courtesy of Rena McNeil Members of the Scotland County NAACP Youth will hold a htree-day celebration next week in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Photo courtesy of Rena McNeil Members of the Scotland County NAACP Youth will hold a htree-day celebration next week in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

LAURINBURG — The legacy and memory of Martin Luther King Jr. will be the focus in Scotland County when the Scotland County Chapter of NAACP Youth holds a three-day celebration next week.

“I celebrate him because he celebrated me by taking a justice stand,” said Madison Mackie, member of the Scotland County NAACP Youth.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., the celebration kicks off at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, located at 25120 Raeford Road. The guest speaker will be retired Brigadier General J.R. Gorham.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., an event will be held at Jones Chapel Baptist Church, located at 11761 Johns Road, with guest speaker Les Leopard, an activist and author of the book, “Runaway Inequality.”

“Dr. King said, ‘The arc of the universe bends toward justice,’” Leopard said. “And in respect of that, I would like to say the arc of ‘Runaway Inequality’ does not automatically bend toward justice. We have to bend it. My speech is about how we go about doing that in the spirit of Dr. King.”

Also speaking on the second night will be Johna Speller, who is the Scotland County NAACP youth president.

On Friday at 6 p.m., there will be a youth panel discussion titled “Stop the Violence in our County,” and the moderators will be Icess Davis, Scotland County High School senior, and Clay Brooks, honor graduate of Scotland High and Harvard University. This final night of the celebration will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 234 McGirts Bridge Road

“He was one of the greatest thinkers and orators of my time,” said Rena McNeil, and advisor for the youth group. “After hearing his message, he always left me feeling euphoric while speechless.”

The celebration comes at the time when many will observe the approach of King’s birthday. He was born on Jan. 19, 1929, in Atlanta and was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 39. He was a Baptist minister and social activist who led the civil rights movement in the United States from the mid-1950s until his death.

King was the first modern private citizen to be honored with a federal holiday. The first attempt to create a holiday honoring him took place only four days after his assassination on April 4, 1968, but it was not until 2000 that every state in the union began observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the third Monday of January.

This year, that day is Jan. 20.

“He was a child prodigy, and the single largest accomplishment by Dr. King was changing the mindset of people,” Speller added. “He gave a consciousness to mankind pertaining to wrong-doings and violence.”

JJ Melton can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

Photo courtesy of Rena McNeil Members of the Scotland County NAACP Youth will hold a htree-day celebration next week in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MLKpic.jpg Photo courtesy of Rena McNeil Members of the Scotland County NAACP Youth will hold a htree-day celebration next week in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Three evenings of events will runWednesday through Friday next week