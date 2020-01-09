Applications sought for SEarCH

LAURINBURG — The 2020-21 school year will mark the first full year Scotland Early College High School will be in its permanent location on Covington Street and school officials are hoping to see more students in attendance at the location.

The past few years have shown a struggle for teachers and administration at SEarCH with the original location at St. Andrews University being flooded during Hurricane Florence, then having to set up temporarily at the former North Laurinburg Elementary School.

This past October, though, teachers finally moved into the former Covington Street Elementary location to continue on as part of the continued partnership with Richmond Community College.

As students are back from the holiday break, the application for current eighth-graders to attend SEarCh are coming out along with various dates for the process.

According to the school’s Facebook page there will be middle school visits on Jan. 30 and, on Feb. 4 there will be a parent night at 6 p.m.

Applications are due by Feb. 17 and semi-finalists will be notified on March 13.

Semi-finalists will have to get teacher recommendations to be accepted and finalists will go through interviews.

SEarCH has had a 100% graduation rate for the past few years and last spring graduated 34 students who had amassed more than $1 million in scholarship offers with every student being accepted into a college.

Applications will also be available to private schools and will be electronic.

For information, contact Scotland Early College High School at 910-410-1945.

Due on Feb. 17 for rising ninth-graders