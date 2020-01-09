LAURINBURG — Representatives with Scotland County Parks and Recreation received a check in the amount of $40,000 on Thursday to aid in the renovations of Hammond Park.

The project is the second leg of the Park Renovation Program in the county.

“This project will cost approximately $120,000 (but) at no expense to taxpayers,” Bryan Grahm, director of Parks and Recreation, said. “Without partnerships and collaborations renovations like these are not possible.”

Money for this project comes from grants, donations and partnerships.

He added that Scotland County Memorial Foundation and Scotland County Parks and Recreation are a prime example of what a partnership can accomplish together.

Lisa Hunt, director of community health at Scotland Health Care Systems, stated that the renovated park will provide updated equipment available for all age groups in a local and safe environment.

“Projects such as this are essential in promoting healthy behaviors and stimulating physical activity, socialization and an increase in self-accountability,” she added.

All equipment and facilities on the renovated park ground will be available to the community at no charge.

“We are excited to be partnering with Scotland County Parks and Recreation, to be able to provide free health and wellness options, and also to collaborate with rehab programs,” Kirsten Dean, executive director of the Scotland Memorial Foundation, said.

The renovation has not begun on the park, but there will be a groundbreaking ceremony at a later date, but Grahm said they hope the ceremony will be in March. Graham further stated that, during the renovation process, the park will be open to the public — however, the construction areas will be closed off.

“Our primary focus will be the health and wellness for the community and, in conjunction with rehab, those who have completed their rehabilitation can continue on their own at no cost,” John A. Ferguson, board member of the Scotland Memorial Foundation, said.

Representatives with Scotland County Parks and Recreation, along with Scotland Memorial Foundation, emphasized they are enthusiastic about the renovation and look forward to providing the community with a safe place to improve their health and wellness.

“I’m grateful to see how the county, Scotland Memorial Foundation and the hospital have collaborated to build a healthier community,” Hunt said

The renovation process is anticipated to last four to six weeks.

Hospital foundation, Parks and Rec form partnership