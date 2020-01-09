Break-in

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Crossing Shopping Center reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had attempted to break into several empty stores, causing $300 to metal doors.

Lacney

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone stole $500 of fishing equipment.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a $1,000 utility trailer that had been locked.

LAURINBURG — A Georgia resident reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a pressure washer from Lowe’s Home Improvement after he had left it when he was done pressurewashing the building.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Jackson Hewitt on Atkinson Street reported to the police department that there was $100 damage to a back doorknob.

LAURINBURG —A resident of McNeil Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that she had heard shots fired in the area and found a window busted out. While officers found shell casings outside they believe the window was busted with a blunt object.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Derek Hester, 40, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday for an assault on a female warrant out of Hoke County. He wasn’t given a bond.

