An easy twist on chicken salad

Growing up in Ohio, we did not have the great chicken salad plate sales that the South is full of. So my chicken salad came from a single local grocery store that, while it was delicious, had nothing on southern chicken salad.

I was cleaning out my kitchen cabinets when I realized I had some canned chicken that I hadn’t used — so on suggestion from my mom I decided to attempt some chicken salad with it. Then I decided it would be an easy idea to bring into work for our potluck that we were having and it was an overall hit.

I will say that most recipes online I found called for rotisserie chicken so if you don’t want to use canned chicken I’d suggest using that.

Also upon making this I decided I wanted to add some sriracha because I wanted to add some extra flavor but there wasn’t enough for it to actually be spicy since I didn’t know how people in the office felt about spicy things. Next time I’ll probably add more.

I will add that this makes a very large batch so this would be great for bringing to work and all that fun stuff or for meals preps if you cut it in half.

***

Ingredients …

Four 2.5-oz cans of chicken breast

1 cup of mayonnaise

1/2 cup of sour cream

1 teaspoon of dijon mustard

2 teaspoons of sriracha

1 teaspoon of garlic

1 stalk of celery, diced

1 green onion, chopped to preference

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Drain and rinse your canned chicken and add to a large bowl. Add salt and pepper then the rest of the ingredients.

Mix together and add more salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with crackers or lettuce whichever your preference.

