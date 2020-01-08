Break-in

LAURINBURG — The owner of a residence on McDougald Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that there was $200 damage to the front door from it being kicked in. Nothing was taken since the residence was empty, but the suspect did vandalize the property.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Medical Weight Loss Center on Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone stole a recycling can valued at $60.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had gained his bank information and spent $3,000. Police are investigating.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tucker Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had shot at the house while three adults and a juvenile were inside. There was $250 damage to the residence and $600 to a vehicle parked outside.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_annacrime-4.jpg