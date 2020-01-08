County moves Brown into tax assessor/administrator post

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Jason Robinson, right, Scotland County’s assistant to the county manager, swears in James ‘Jim’ Brown as the county’s new tax assessor/administrator. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Jason Robinson, right, Scotland County’s assistant to the county manager, swears in James ‘Jim’ Brown as the county’s new tax assessor/administrator.

LAURINBURG — During Monday’s regular monthly meeting of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, James “Jim” Brown was appointed the county’s tax assessor/administrator.

“I appreciate the confidence in the board on the appointment and I do not foresee any changes (in the department),” Brown said.

Brown replaces long-time Tax Assessor/Administrator Mary Helen Norton, who retired on Dec. 31. His appointment is for a two-year term, effective on Jan. 1.

Monday’s move was an in-house promotion, since Brown began his career in the Scotland County Tax Department in 2012 as a tax appraiser. Before coming to Scotland County, Brown held a similar position in Harnett County for 11 years.

When Norton advised the county that she was going to retire, a search committee interviewed numerous candidates and recommended Brown — and he was moved up into the deputy tax assessor/administrator position.

“Because Mr. Brown has been with the county for seven years, he brings a lot of experience to the county,” said Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson. “He has seen a lot of the good and bad and that will help him carry out his new duties as tax administrator.”

During 2019, Brown worked closely with Norton as the deputy tax assessor/administrator to learn the ins and outs of tax administration.

Brown emphasized that operations in his office will be “business as usual.”

He further stated that laws and statutes do change occasionally and he, along with his department, will do their best to keep current and relevant information for the community.

Brown stated, “We will continue to have an open door.”

The Scotland County Tax office is located on Biggs Street in Laurinburg and is open Mondaythrough Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

