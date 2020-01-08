LAURINBURG — Each week, students across Scotland County — and even the country — can tune in to the Sycamore Lane Primary School’s Facebook page to have a bedtime story read to them.

Every Tuesday, Sycamore Lane Library Media Specialist Kim Brown sits down in her PJs for “Tucked in Tuesday,” where she picks a children’s picture book to read over Facebook live. But this week she changed her venue.

Brown read from the Heath Glenn Living Room at Scotia Village with about 11 residents coming in to listen to her reading of “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein.

“We have a partnership with Scotia and we bring our Junior Beta’s over here, we do dances and when we sat down to plan for the year it was brought up that I do Tucked in Tuesday,” Brown said. “And they asked if I could come do Tucked In Tuesday every so often with the residents … and I said absolutely I’d love to do it.”

The partnership with Scotia Village is focused highly on literacy and vocabulary with students being pen pals with residents, tutoring and last year residents raised $1,200 so students could get a book during the book fair.

“We want to keep our residents engaged and show them how much we care,” said Scotia Village Activities Coordinator Allena Thrower “Evening activities for the Heather Glen residents enrich their lives which aligns with the goals of Scotia Village. When residents are given an opportunity to volunteer with Sycamore Lane School, a spirit of service and pure joy seem to take hold of them. Just like in tonight’s story, “The Giving Tree” sometimes it is better to give than to receive.”

Brown added she also does another Facebook live for the older students on Sunday called “Snuggle in Sundays,” where she reads a chapter book. She even continued over the summer and added teachers to the mix with the reading picture books while they were traveling for vacation and over the winter break, Junior Beta Club read Christmas books.

“We do this so our students so they can get a bedtime story,” Brown said. “Even throughout the summer, even during breaks, we are giving students an opportunity to have a book read to them and to get excited about literacy. That’s been our focus at Sycamore Lane is changing our literacy culture like I say changing our literacy culture one book at a time.”

Brown’s favorite part about the weekly readings is having students come up to her the next day and give her a hug telling her to thank you for reading to them and just hearing about how it’s impacting students not just at Sycamore Lane.

”I have been in the grocery store and a cashier said she and her daughter watch every Sunday,” Brown said. “At the bank, the teller told me that her mom’s daycare watches Wednesday mornings in Rockingham. When I was shopping at a store in Southern Pines, a child ran up to me, hugged me, and said he watches every week and he is a student in Moore County … I love that Sycamore Lane is making a difference in so many lives of children not only in Scotland county but counties surrounding us.”

She added while she does a drawing the next day for Sycamore Lane students to get a free book if they watched Tucked in Tuesday but she also has one for students from other schools and counties if they leave a comment they’re watching and mails them their free book.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com

