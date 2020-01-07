County OKspurchase ofa fire truck

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners voted Monday during its regular monthloy meeting to approve the purchase of a new fire engine.

Mac McDougald, the Fire Commission chairman, presented the board with the bid from Deep South Fire Trucks for the purchase of the new fire engine which will be stationed at Stewartsville Fire Department and is set to replace Engine 51.

The bid of $354,000 for the new engine was $24,000 less than the competing bidder. The purchase of this engine is one of many that have been purchased by Scotland County over the years to insure equipment is up to date and functioning properly.

McDougald further advised that, after purchasing the fire engine, the county should not have to purchase another for four to five years.

The board voted and approved the purchase unanimously.

Adding on to the topic of fire trucks, Commissioner Tim Ivey furthered the conversation with a follow-up about another truck — Engine 61.

The engine is a county fire truck that is stationed at the city of Laurinburg’s Station 6 and is currently being used mainly for fire calls within the city limits. Ivey stated that Engine 61 has responded to 385 out of 400 calls within the city limits.

He said his concern is what an over-use of the county owned truck will mean for Scotland County’s budget and truck replacement schedule.

McDougald advised Ivey that Engine 61 is on the same replacement schedule as the other county trucks. He also stated that he would follow up on the matter.

JJ Melvin can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

To be stationed at Stewartsville FD