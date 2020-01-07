CENSUS 2020 TIME

LAURINBURG — “If you are a breathing body, we need you to be counted.”

That was the message from Sharon Covington, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, to the membership of the local Rotary Club on Tuesday.

Covington — a Scotland High School graduate now working out of the Atlanta Regional Census Center — said the census has been constitutionally mandated to be taken every 10 years since 1790. Preparations for the 2020 census have been underway for about two years, but Covington said a lot of assistance will be needed.

“The Census Bureau needs your help to get an accurate count,” she said. We need you to talk with your neighbors, co-workers, friends church members and anyone you come into contact with.”

In July, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners passed a proclamation supporting the 2020 census, as well as created a Complete Count Committee to help make sure all groups within the county get counted. Covington said the groups often receiving a low count response are senior citizens, veterans and children under the age of 5.

“It’s extremely important we get a good count because it determines the federal dollars that come here,” she said. “Those dollars help in areas like emergency response groups, hospitals, schools, economic development and more.

“But we have to have the numbers to back that up,” she added.

With the target date of April 1 looming as the date to receive numbers, Covington said the effort now is to educate the community about the need to be counted.

Between March 12 and March 20, the Census Bureau will send out online or paper invitations to respond to the 2020 census. From March 16 to 24, a reminder letter will be sent and, if a household has not yet responded, a reminder postcard will be sent between March 26 and April 3.

Those reminders will continue through April 27.

“But it doesn’t end there,” Covington said. “If a household is identified as not responding, we will send out someone in person to the home.”

She added that communities, counties and states are still operating on federal dollars determined in 2010, “but we all know more dollars are needed in areas of Scotland County (and) that can only happen with an accurate count.”

“We know there are groups who, for one reason or another, won’t fill out the census,” Covington said. “Many are scared their information will get used, but the U.S. Census Bureau does not share that information. It’s kept very secure, and when we are done with it, the information gets washed.”

She continued to emphasize the need for community involvement.

“I can’t get to every home, so that’s why I’m here — to ask for your help,” Covington said.

Anyone looking for information on the U.S. Census Bureau can go to www.census.gov, on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube — or contact Jason Robinson with Scotland County, who is the county’s census coordinator, at 910-277-3191.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Rotary.jpg

Rotarians urged to help get community involved