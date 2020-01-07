12-year-old injured in car accident

White White

LAURINBURG — A 12-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car Monday evening.

According to Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White, around 4:45 p.m. a Toyota Rav4 was traveling west on West Boulevard when the vehicle struck the 12-year-old juvenile boy who was riding a bicycle.

“According to the driver, he saw a blur dart in front of him and struck the child,” White said. “As of right now there are no charges against the driver.”

The juvenile was transported to an out-of-county medical facility and his current condition is unknown.

Police are still investigating the incident.

