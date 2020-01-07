Break-in

LAUREL HILL — Cypress Creek Golf Link reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 28 that unknown persons broke in and stole a utility trailer, two golf carts, three battery chargers and a fishing boat totaling $3,200.

GIBSON — A resident of Hamlet Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 28 that someone broke in and stole a riding lawn mower valued at $1, 500.

WAGRAM — A resident of North Turnpike Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a male had broken in and stolen several firearms totaling $1,114.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — Laurel Hill Church of God of Prophecy on Morgan Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 25 that someone had stolen a TV, crossbow, 24 pearl handled knife sets, black-powder rifle, gold heart necklace, a tan pouch with silver dollars, a firefighter knife and 30 tramadol pills totaling $1,565.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Marsh Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 30 that unknown persons had stolen an orange and black blower, black and yellow generator and two lawn chairs totaling $838.

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 31 that someone had stolen a Springfield Armory XD .40SW firearm.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Silver Hill Road reported to the Sheriffs’s Office on Jan. 1 reported to the Sheriff’s Office that unknown persons stole a trailer valued at $200.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Solid Rock Baptist Church on Bizzell Street reported to the police department on Monday that the air conditioning unit had $400 damage.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Monday that a group of individuals had assaulted him. He suffered minor injuries and police are investigating.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_annacrime-3.jpg