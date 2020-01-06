Chamber looking for award nominations

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

The program was created by the Office of the Governor in 1979 and recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Thousands of North Carolinians have received the recognition throughout the years.

“We want Scotland County people to be recognized at the state level,” said Executive Director Chris English. “There’s a lot of recognition given across the state to recipients and we have a lot of people in Scotland County who are deserving of that.”

The counties can select up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. One of the nominees will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state.

Last year from Scotland County, the ‘Tis the Season organization was one of the service award recipients and Colin McArthur received the Governor’s Medallion Award.

A local committee evaluates the nominations beforehand and nomination forms are available in the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. The deadline is Jan. 31.

The Chamber is also taking nominations for the Dormagen/McLean Community Youth Service Award and Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award which will be presented at the 81st Annual Membership Meeting and Awards Dinner on Jan. 23.

The deadline for these two awards is Friday.

The Dormagen/McLean Award, established in 2000 in memory of Chris McLean and Josh Dormagen, will be presented to a deserving Scotland County student or recent graduate who exemplifies the spirit of service, leadership and growth among his or her peers. Eligible nominees must be residents of Scotland County and be between the ages of 15 and 21 as of Dec. 31.

The Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award is named for Wade Dunbar and Mary McCoy. This award goes to a Scotland County resident considered to be a civic-minded “unsung hero” — a citizen who contributes to the community by giving his or her time and energy freely and unselfishly. Nominees must live in Scotland County and should have considerable community service experience.

For information, call the Chamber at 910-276-7420 or e-mail [email protected]

Governor’s Volunteer Service Award,two local awards need nominations