Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Friday that while parked at Walmart someone broke into her vehicle and stole a purse with a cellphone, credit card and cash. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the residence through an unsecured window while everyone was sleeping. The suspect stole a 50-inch TV, a wallet with cash, a PlayStation, video games and three controllers totaling $1,320 and then stole the keys to a silver Dodge Charger, valued at $8,000, and drove off.

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 9 reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had thrown a piece of concrete through the front door causing $200 damage before stealing six packs of cigarettes and two beers.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jessica Road reported to the police department on Sunday that while their vehicle was parked on Plaza Road unknown persons broke in and stole a wallet with debit cards and identification cards.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — McDonald’s on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that an unknown male in a silver Chevrolet used counterfeit $100 bill to pay for his food. The incident is under investigation.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Carver Street on Saturday after two individuals reported that while walking a silver Dodge Charger drove by and began firing shots at them. There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Daquan Flowers, 24, of North Main Street was arrested on Friday for a failure to appear out of Scotland County. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Marquez Ingrim, 19, of Crandall Street was arrested on Friday for a failure to appear out of Randolph County. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Quionte Baker, 24, of King Street was arrested Friday for a failure to appear out of Scotland County. He was given a $7,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Antonio Evans Jr., 25, of Corona Avenue was arrested Saturday for failure to appear out of Union and Mecklenburg counties. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Charles Young III, 25, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested Sunday for outstanding warrants for assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Amanda Chavis, 41, of Maxton was arrested Sunday for a failure to appear out of Nash and Robeson Counties. She was given a $500 bond.

