County to hold forum on Laurel Hill Community Center

LAUREL HILL— The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will be holding a meeting Thursday in Laurel Hill in an effort to seek input from the community.

The meeting will be at the Church in the Pines Fellowship Hall at 7 p.m. and will be a listening session concerning the Laurel Hill Community Center, which comes after talks of tearing down the Community Center but faced backlash from residents.

Neil Emory with the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners will be facilitating the meeting and will focus on two questions — what county run programs or activities residents want offered in the community, and what private activities are held in the community for which a facility is needed.

Members of the Laurel Hill community who want to have input into the future of the community center are encouraged to attend.

The meeting is the first of a series of community meetings for 2020 as part of the strategic goals process the commissioners recognized the need to have more community input concerning important aspects of county government. Other sessions will be held throughout the year in different communities in the county to again share information and to increase community engagement.