County commissioners set to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County commissioners will return from the holidays Monday for their first meeting of 2020.

The board will hear from Fiance Officer Beth Hobbs on the mid-year financial report and a request from the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council for budget requests.

Also on the agenda for Monday is a report of a fire truck purchase about a request from the board of elections. Residents are welcome to speak for up to three minutes during the public forum at the beginning of the meeting.

Before the commissioners meeting the Scotland County Water Districts Board of Directors will meet and get a financial update of the water districts along with updates on the water districts.

The water district board of directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. and the county commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Both will meet at the Emergency Operations Center located at 1304 West Blvd. in Laurinburg.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]