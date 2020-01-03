New law addresses sale of tobacco, but not the possession

LAURINBURG — In December, Congress passed a bill raising the legal age limit for purchasing tobacco products — such as electronic cigarettes and vaping products — from 18 to 21.

According to a study by The University of North Carolina, vaping is up 894% among teens while, according to a study by the Truth Initiative in 2017, there were 22.1% of high schoolers in the state who used electronic vapor products.

Typically, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, new legislation doesn’t take effect right away, but since the change simply increased the age limit to an existing law it was able to go into effect immediately on Jan. 1.

Mohammed Azzan, the owner of Tobacco Shop & Vape on US 401 in Laurinburg, said that he’s expecting to see a drop in sales due to the age change, with many of his customers being 18 — though there could be a glitch in the law, since federal and state law doesn’t directly address the possession of tobacco products by that age group.

“A lot of the vapers are just turning 18 or are under 21,” Azzan said. “Now they’re going to have to find other ways to get it and some will be sending brothers or sisters who are already 21 in to get it for them.”

Besides losing the customers between 18 and 21, Azzan added there are times now that they’ll have to turn away those who are 21.

“It hurt business because we’ll have to turn away actual customers who are 21 if they come in with someone who isn’t,” Azzan said. “Personally, I think 18 is a good age for it, but it will help those young people who aren’t vaping or using tobacco products currently.”

While there isn’t much information on what charges or warning will be given to those attempting to buy products under 21, Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White confirmed that the state hasn’t changed the possession law to match the federal law.

“The federal age has been raised, but the state law for possession of tobacco products is still 18,” White said. “The state hasn’t adopted changing the possession age yet. While the state can’t sell it to those under 21, those who are 18 to 21 can still possess it.”

White added that if or when the state changes the possession law, the warnings and charges will be similar to underage possession of alcohol. He also expects to see a rise in charges at first, since many between 18 to 21 are smoking already.

In Article 39 of “The Protection of Minors” in the North Carolina legislature, it states that if any person distributes to a person under the age of 18 it could result in a Class 2 misdemeanor — which could change to 21 in the future. But there is nothing in the legislature piece about the possession of tobacco.

A call to State Rep. Garland Pierce to inquire about the General Assembly’s plans regarding tobacco possession by the 18 to 21 age group ran into a roadblock, since lawmakers were not in Raleigh due to the holidays.

While sales might be going down for the tobacco products, county officials don’t expect to see much of a decrease in what is coming back to the county.

According to County Manager Kevin Patterson, the only money that comes into the county from tobacco sales is from the sales tax, which isn’t much.

“Out of the 6.75% sales tax, the county only sees about 2% of that,” Patterson said. “So I don’t think it will be noticeable in what’s coming back to the county.”

The North Carolina General Assembly reconvenes for its long session on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at noon.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

New federal law addressessales, but not possession