Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Shaw Street on Friday after a male was shot in the left leg. The victim told officers a black male with a white cloth covering his face has shot him and stole $500. The incident is under investigation.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a report of the sexual assault of a juvenile female on Samantha Place. The female reported that she was sexually assaulted by a family member in November. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Shirley Waters, 59, of South Main Street was arrested on Thursday for a simple assault warrant. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — John Clark, 78, of East Vance Street was arrested Thursday for assault on a female and probation violation. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Natasha Brown, 45, of Gardenia Lane was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest for failure to appear out of Cumberland and Scotland counties. He was given a $10,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kenneth Campbell, 22, of Anne Street was arrested Thursday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

