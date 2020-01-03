Fayetteville near bottom of jobs list

Among 182 cities nationwide, Fayetteville was ranked as the second-worst city by WalletHub in its survey for best places to find jobs.

To determine the strongest local job markets in the country, WalletHub compared cities across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary.

Only the city of Detroit ranked worse than Fayetteville on WalletHub’s listing, coming in at No. 182.

Fayetteville’s job market rank, according to the survey, was No. 181 among the 182 cities looked at; its socio-economic rank came in at No. 155; and No. 175 in lowest employment growth.

WalletHub tabbed Scottsdale, Arizona, as the No. 1 city in the country as the best place to find jobs. In the survey, Scottsdale ranked No. 2 in job market; No. 4 in socio-economics; and No. 1 in highest median annual income.

The closest North Carolina city on WalletHub’s listing is Raleigh, which came in at No. 48. Others included Durham at No. 62; Charlotte at No. 104; Greensboro at No. 117; and Winston-Salem at No. 141.

Among specific metrics:

— The city of Gilbert, Arizona, has the highest median annual household income (adjusted by cost of living), at $89,903 — which is 3.4 times higher than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the lowest at $26,281.

— The city of San Jose, California, has the highest monthly average starting salary at $6,019 — which is 3.2 times higher than in Brownsville, Texas, the city with the lowest at $1,876.

— South Burlington, Vermont, has the lowest unemployment rate at, 1.7%, which is 5.3 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 9%.

— Plano, Texas, has the fewest part-time employees for every 100 full-time employees, with 32.86, which is 3.6 times fewer than in Burlington, Vermont, the city with the most at 118.23.

— Fremont, California, has the lowest share of workers living in poverty at 1.84%, which is 10.3 times lower than in Huntington, West Virginia, the city with the highest at 18.86%.

