Old soldier’s dog tag comes home

LUMBERTON — The legacy of the late Maj. Gen. Paul Oliver, a World War II combat infantry officer, is huge, and a small piece of it has come home to Marietta 75 years later.

Oliver’s son, Shep, traveled in December to Camp Butner, where a young 2nd Lt. Oliver trained in 1944, to receive one of his father’s dog tags from the Camp Butner Museum. Shep Oliver was stunned by the news and excited to take possession of the military relic.

“I got a call out of the blue from Mike Mercier, curator of the museum,” Shep said. “They have dug up more than 850 dog tags of men, along with loads of other military equipment.”

About 100,000 young men trained for combat at Camp Butner, near Raleigh. Oliver was a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps at N.C. State University when he was drafted.

Only one building remains of the camp’s temporary training facility, and it houses the museum and a recreation facility for the town of Butner. Supplies where so short in 1944 that Oliver and his comrades did not have rifles or bullets.

The men were issued a set of dog tags, and that’s where the mystery of Oliver’s tags begins. The tags listed name, rank, serial number and blood type, but why so many tags ended up buried and why they were discarded in the first place is unknown.

“The story goes that an amateur archaeologist discovered the first cache of tags,” Shep said. “When he died 11 years ago, his wife asked the museum if they wanted them.”

The hunt for more buried relics was on, and the hunt for relatives of the men whose names appear on the tags began in earnest, Mercier said.

“Our museum is dedicated to telling and preserving the stories of the soldiers, civilians and even the prisoners of war who called the camp home from 1942 to 1946,” Mercier said in a letter to Shep. “It has been our mission to try to find those soldiers or their families to send these important artifacts of war back home.”

Shep, who spoke to The Robesonian from the Military Room of the Robeson County History Museum, said he will have the dog tag framed as a family keepsake. The tag is corroded and still has dirt on it from its many years underground.

“Daddy’s tag was their 11th success story in connecting with families,” Shep said.

For the visit Shep brought some of his father’s military memorabilia for the Camp Butner Museum’s collection.

“I donated one of his helmets with two stars and his travel orders from Fort Bliss to Fort Benning and from Fort Benning to Camp Butner,” Shep said. “They were excited to get them.”

Oliver was one of Camp Butner’s most outstanding graduates. He started his 38-year military career as a private, and after joining the elite Rangers, was sent to officer training school at Fort Benning.

Second Lt. Oliver was a member of the celebrated 353rd Infantry Regiment of the 89th Division, which fought city to city, river to river into Germany late in the war. They fought under Gen. George Patton, and their exploits are documented in the book “Good Soldiers.”

After recovering from a near fatal illness after the war’s end, Oliver believed that home was his next stop.

“Everybody was going home, and he thought he was going home too,” Shep said. “But he was sent to Italy for a year to help with the war recovery. They were starving over there.”

The senior Oliver’s career continued in the Army Reserves and so did his promotions. Upon his retirement, the men of his regiment honored him with these words: “Oliver is a soldier’s general who commands through respect and leads by example.”

Maj. Gen. Oliver retired to Homestead Acres Farm in Marietta, where he was involved in the Certified Farm Stewardship Program and was active in the establishment of the Robeson County History Museum.

The Military Room of the History Museum has photos and memorabilia of his career. The museum is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Sundays 2 to 4 p.m.

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

