Body found inside burned-out vehicle

MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death of a man whose body was found inside a burned vehicle on Wednesday a homicide.

Although the Sheriff’s Office is withholding the name of the person pending an autopsy and positive identification, Facebook was flush with posts from people saying the dead person is Jimmie Oxendine. Oxendine’s Facebook page included multiple posts from people expressing their disbelief that he was dead.

It said he worked in drywall and lived in Prospect.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:32 a.m. Wednesday deputies responded to a call from the 300 block of Greely Road in Maxton regarding a vehicle fire and a body inside. There was no information on the type of vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Arson divisions are leading the investigation, which was helped by Robeson County Emergency Management. The Prospect Fire Department came in to extinguish the fire.

The body has been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Positive indification is pending