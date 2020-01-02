Optimist hears from scholarship winner

LAURINBURG — The Optimist Club of Laurinburg spent some time with one of its scholarship winners Thursday, and she spoke about how playing Optimist softball helped shape her.

Morgan Hatchell was the 2019 female recipient of the Phillip Hayes Memorial Scholarship and began at North Greenville University in South Carolina this fall. Hatchell told the club members she is playing softball with the university and is loving it there.

“Laurinburg Optimist has meant so much to me and the lessons I have learned and these lessons will affect me forever,” Hatchell said. “Playing softball at Optimist I’ve learned how important it is to be community-minded … and saw many men and women volunteering their time to make this program successful.”

Hatchell played Optimist softball from the 7U division to 12U and recounted her first evaluation day. She explained that she had gone to the plate and the Louisville Slugger machine released the ball, which in turn hit her in the stomach. But instead of reacting, she got back into the box and acted as if nothing had happened.

“I’ve learned perseverance,” Hatchell said. “I learned this character trait on the first day of evaluations when I was 7 when I went back into the batter’s box after the first hit the lesson continued through my short life.”

She explained that, when she was in eighth grade, her ACL was torn and it tore again before her senior year. Three months after the tear she broke her kneecap, the incisions never healed properly, so she underwent surgery again. The surgery showed a staph infection, but none of that stopped her from play softball her senior year.

“The game of softball has been so good to me and has taught me a lot of life lessons,” Hatchell said. “None of these lessons would have been possible without Laurinburg Optimist and the many volunteers who have made this program continue. This is what this program has meant to me, thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Nathan Dubbs was the male student who received the scholarship and is attending North Carolina State. He was unable to attend the meeting.

