Governor’s Highway Safety Program accepting grant applications

GARNER – The Governor’s Highway Safety Program is now accepting grant applications for eligible projects that would advance traffic safety in North Carolina.

Grant funds are available for projects that would use data-driven measures to prevent traffic deaths and injuries. Those who are eligible to apply include local non-profit organizations, law enforcement agencies, hospitals and other groups.

In previous years, about 100 grants were issued to reduce impaired driving, reduce speed-related fatalities, encourage seat belt usage, promote pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle safety, and other safety-related initiatives. Individual grants have ranged from about $20,000 and $1 million.

People can start applying for grants today. Application submissions must be postmarked no later than Jan. 31.

Grants awarded will be for the 2020 federal fiscal year, which begins Oct.1.

A list of FY 2019 community grants is available online. Organizations interested in applying for a Governor’s Highway Safety Program, or GHSP, grant can learn more about the GHSP application process online on the Connect NCDOT Website … https://connect.ncdot.gov/municipalities/Law-Enforcement/Pages/Law-Enforcement-Reporting.aspx).

Interested applicants may also call 919-814-3658 with questions.