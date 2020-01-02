Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Omega Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had attempted to break into the residence by prying open the bedroom window causing $150 damage. No entry was made.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Moore’s Funeral Home on Tuesday after a report of someone breaking into a hearse and stealing an amplifier valued at $138.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Tuesday that two unknown black males wearing ski masks and holding a gun approached her car demanding money. She threw her purse valued at $35 containing a cash app card, child support card, identification cards and $85 cash out the window and fled.

LAURINBURG —Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 9 reported to the police department on Tuesday that a white male came into the store and stole two 24-packs of beer before leaving on foot.

LAURINBURG —A resident of West Scotsdale Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons stole a $400 Arctic cooler from under their carport.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had used their credit card information to spend $2,000 at a Walmart in Greensboro.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that two unknown black males knocked on his door and, when he opened it, they assaulted him in an attempt to get jewelry.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A Laurel Hill resident was reportedly shot at Duncan Smith Apartments on Wednesday. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the side. He was treated and released from a local hospital. Police are still investigating the incident.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Donald McNair, 34, of Covington Way was arrested on Tuesday for injury to personal property. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Howard, 25, of Red Springs was arrested on Tuesday for an order for arrest for failure to appear out of Robeson County. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Brittany Braddy, 29, of Avery Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to register her dog and failure to vaccinate her dog. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Jordan Graham, 29, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jaquan Brody, 27, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday for disorderly conduct. He was given a $500 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_annacrime.jpg