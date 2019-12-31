Library hopes to grow toddler program

LAURINBURG — As 2019 came to an end, young children learned about the lunar New Year on Tuesday morning during a weekly library event.

Every Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m., Scotland County Memorial Library hosts Toddler Storytime for ages 1 to 3. Despite the name, there’s more to the event than just a story being read, such as, recently, the children made flags and enjoyed playing with some toys.

Youth Librarian Jenna Knight hopes to grow the program over the course of the new year and how much it will benefit their children.

“I think parents will see how important interaction with other kids is,” Knight said. “They’ll know they’re bringing them to a quality program where we try to support the growth of the whole child.”

The theme for each week is relevant to the time of the year or season and includes reading, crafts, free play, singing and music, among others, to give a whole well-rounded event.

“My favorite part of it is building the relationships with the kids when they come back weekly,” Knight said. “I get to see them grow and I think their parents get to see them grow, too.”

The library also offers other programs throughout the year, like a Girl Scout Cookie Tasting and troop sign-up event this coming Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.

To keep up-to-date with events, check out Scotland Memorial Library through its Facebook page.

For information, contact the library at 910-276-0563.

