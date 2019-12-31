Trivia Night to challenge teams

LAURINBURG — Think you are smart? Do you breeze through “Jeopardy” questions with ease — and quickly? Need to establish some workplace boasting rights?

If so, then Saturday, Jan. 25, just might be your night. Especially if you can put together a competitive team to participate in the first-ever Trivia Night to benefit ENCORE! Theatre. The event will begin at 7 p.m.

“Trivia nights were a common event where my wife and I are from in Illinois, so we thought it would be a good fundraiser here,” said Bob Dyer, a board member for ENCORE!. “This will be the first time it’s been done here as a fundraiser.”

Teams can consist of up to eight people, and the competition will be limited to the first 12 teams to register. The cost is $80 per team.

The format for the Trivia Night fundraiser will feature 10 rounds with 10 questions in each round. The categories in each round will include such areas as entertainment, sports, music, etc. Each correct answer will be awarded 10 points — and there will be cash prizes for the top team members.

But there are also twists.

For instance, mulligans will be available for purchase that can be used in each round. Ten mulligans will cost $20 and can be used whenever the team decides it does not know the answer to a specific question. The mulligan will give the team the full 10 points.

Also, there will be “timeouts” for sale at $20 each that can be used to keep an opposing player out of a specific round.

“The only rule is that a team can’t give an opposing player a timeout more than one time during the night,” said Dyer, who will act as emcee for the event.

Competitors will be allowed to bring their own snacks for the evening, and beverages will be available for purchase.

“We’re hoping to fill all 12 tables,” Dyer added. “We’re really looking forward to this being a lot of fun and raise money for ENCORE! Theatre — and hopefully we can do it again.”

To register a team for the event, call Dyer at 309-798-8038. Payment can be made the night of the competition.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Encore.jpg

Fundraiser for ENCORE! Theatre is Jan. 25