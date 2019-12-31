Fire department will hold bonfire Jan. 10

LAURINBURG — It’s bonfire time for the city of Laurinburg.

City residents will be able to have their live Christmas trees picked up starting next week for the annual tree bonfire.

The Laurinburg Fire Department will host its sixth annual Christmas tree bonfire at Legion Park on Friday, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m.

The sanitation department will begin the pick-up of the trees from residential routes starting on Monday and lasting thr0ugh Jan. 9. All residents have to do is put their trees to the curb for crews to pick up and take to the park.

Residents should remove all Christmas ornaments and lights from the tree before it’s placed at the curb. For those who live outside of Laurinburg, they may drop off their live trees at the park before Jan. 10 to be burned along with the rest.

The event is for the burning of live Christmas trees only — those wishing to discard artificial trees should put them out with their regular trash or on bulk-item pick-up day.

During the bonfire, the Fire Department will also supply coat hangers along with marshmallows for roasting. Residents are encouraged to come out, have fun and fellowship with their neighbors and families. Bring chairs, blankets, friends, and food — such as hot dogs, graham crackers and chocolate to go along with the marshmallows — and enjoy the experience.

The event is an opportunity to dispose of live trees that can pose a significant fire hazard if allowed to dry out in living rooms. Due to the quickness of the flames, residents are encouraged to get there early, because it takes less than a minute for the evergreens to become completely engulfed.

Laurinburg Fire Department to hold the event Jan. 10