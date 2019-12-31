ELECTION TAKES THE TOP SPOT

For several months leading up to the Nov. 5 municipal election in Scotland County, there were hardly many conversations that didn’t include something about how the Laurinburg City Council would shape up — and what direction that election would take the city.

There were two simple reasons fo0r those conversations.

First, Mayor Matthew Block had decided not to run for re-election, which opened the door for what turned out to be a four-man race to take over the mayor’s seat.

Second, Block chose to put his hat into the ring for a City Council seat, challenging incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Mary Jo Adams in District 2.

Also on the ballot was a challenge to incumbent Councilman Curtis Leak’s seat in District 1.

In the mayor’s race, the foursome of Jim Willis, Paul Tate, J.D. Willis and Frank Evans squared off in a number of public forums that helped to outline each man’s vision for the city. But if there was one common thread among them, it was that Laurinburg needed to come together to heal the wounds of divisiveness that had prevailed over the previous four years.

On election day, Jim Willis — a Laurinburg native and downtown business owner who had railed against Block’s regular antagonism over the years and had a physical confrontation on the night Willis’ business, ShirtTales, caught fire — easily won the mayor’s seat with 1,135 votes. J.D. Willis finished a distant second with 880 votes, while Tate took third with 749 and Evans was fourth with 223.

“We’ve got a lot to be thankful for here (and) I look forward to being an advocate for our city,” Willis said. “I think we will have some great things that will come.”

For Block, the final move toward his complete ouster from the City Council came at the hands of Adams, who delivered the knockout blow with a resounding 1,148 to 683 victory over the lame-duck mayor. Nicole Williams-Gibbs, the third candidate in the District 2 race, garnered just 141 votes.

“I have had unbelievable support and encouragement,” Adams said, “and I’m happy for Laurinburg.”

In the District 1 race, challenger Don Rainer bumped Leak off the City Council by a 423-298 verdict, ending Leak’s 24-year run.

“Hard works pays off,” Rainer said. “I want to thank District 1 for their support. God did it.”

The reshaped City Council officially took office on Dec. 17.

***

No. 2: Our schools

Since breaking ground at the new elementary school site on Old John’s Road the school has gone up according to plan with completion expected in the spring of 2020 and for students to merge from South Scotland and I. Ellis Johnson Elementary students. But one major topic for the school was the name.

Students from the two merging school came up with a list of schools for the Board of Education to choose from including: South Johnson Elementary, South Johnson Academy, John’s Road Elementary, South Jets Elementary, Stewartsville Elementary, Shoe Heel Creek Elementary, Creek Hill Elementary and Sky High Academy.

The board narrowed the list down to two — South Johnson and Stewartsville Elementary. In June the board was in a standstill on the name voting four times in a tie. Though many members in the community spoke to the board in hopes of the school being called I. Ellis Johnson to continue to pay respects to the man the school was named after since he was the first black principal in Scotland County.

“A lot of times we look at it by saying it doesn’t matter,” said Chairman Rick Singletary. “But in reality it really does. I say that because you look at these two schools coming together, they are really merging … some of those south folks and some of those IEJ folks will still have in their mind that I’m south, that I’m IEJ. But the responsibility becomes that we have to drop that and we’re going to become this family.”

At the Committee of the Whole meeting, Board Member Jeff Byrd said he felt like the issue needed to be laid to rest, adding that the board needs to focus on what’s important in the situation … the students.

In the end at the July meeting, South Johnson won the vote 7-1 with Raymond Hyatt as the only board member to stay with Stewartsville.

“I’m absolutely delighted that the board has reached an agreement that we will name the new school South Johnson Elementary,” Singletary said. “I’m just appreciative that we’re able to put that behind us and move forward.”

***

No. 3: Devastating fire

The news sent shock waves throughout Scotland County and the region. A local icon was lost.

As August came to a close, General McArthur’s restaurant on Barnes Bridge Road caught fire and burned down. It was a total loss.

The two-alarm blaze was called in at about 6:30 p.m. that Sunday, left the dining room and kitchen exposed to the sky above. Firefighters from Stewartsville Township and the city of Laurinburg were unable to save the historic restaurant.

Although the SBI’s official report was never released publicly, the early indication was that arson had been ruled out and the cause centered around an electrical problem in the kitchen area.

A person familiar with the family told The Laurinburg Exchange that the owners of General McArthur’s donated all of the barbecue to firefighters.

Since the fire, the family has begun putting the pieces back together through creating a catering business. A return to the restaurant business, however, has been ruled out.

***

No. 4: They’ve left us

The past 12 months saw several well-known and beloved people in Scotland County retire or move on to positions outside the county.

Perhaps the biggest was the retirement of Sandy Callan, the news director and on-air personality for WLNC radio over the previous 31 years. Callan’s announcement was followed by numerous accolades, including a presentation of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award, the state’s highest civilian award given by the governor.

Also leaving us was Brian Edkins, principal at Scotland High School; Lloyd Goins, chief deputy at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office; and Randy Gibson, chief of the Laurinburg Fire Department.

A close call came when Laurinburg Police Chief “Duke” Williams announced he would be retiring, but he soon changed his mind and remained with the police department.

***

No. 5: Lighting fires

From March to June a series of arsons plagued the city, mainly on the north side of town. The Laurinburg Police Department worked extensively with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigating the suspicious fires resulting in two arrests in June.

Two teenagers, Justic Zia Edwards, 16, and Benjamin Vincent Mack Jr., 18, both of Laurinburg, were arrested and charged. The charges included 17 counts of felony breaking and entering; 16 counts of felony second-degree arson; one count of felony first-degree arson; and four counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Each were given a $2.5 million bond.

“All members of the Laurinburg Police Department were committed throughout the duration of this investigation,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “I would like to thank all agencies involved for their support, commitment and emphasis that was provided with this investigation. This arrest would not have been possible without the assistance of the citizens from the city of Laurinburg and Scotland County.”

***

No. 6: Bell tower silent

The most visible and recognizable structure on the St. Andrews University campus was the Katherine MacKay Belk Bell Tower that sat next to the causewalk, halfway between the residential and academic sides of Lake Ansley C. Moore — but in August the tower came down.

After Hurricane Florence in September 2018, the facility was severely damaged and posed a significant safety risk. Based on strong recommendations from the university’s architects, engineers and safety inspectors, the tower posed such a significant safety risk that it had to be torn down immediately. The university plans to reconstruct the tower using a more secure and weather-resistant construction design after a more thorough study of the site is done.

The cross on top of the tower and the bells inside will be preserved for future installation on the new tower.

“Although it is a great disappointment that the bell tower was so severely damaged during Hurricane Florence,” said St. Andrews University President Paul Baldasare Jr., “everyone should be reassured that the tower will be rebuilt and the bells ringing again as soon as possible.”

***

No. 7: Loss of an angel

Madison Lynn Fedak lost her battle with cancer on Dec. 21 at just 7 years old.

Despite her young age, brought a fighter’s attitude and gave inspiration to all who knew her — not only in Scotland County, but in far-reaching areas as well. Through the Scotland County Relay For Life effort named in her honor, Team Madison, the youngster helped to raise much money for the American Cancer Society through the creation of her special keychains — many of which have been sent nationwide.

In all she did, Madison was an angel who touched so many.

Madison’s heartfelt obituary said it best: During Madison’s short life, her beauty and loving spirit along with her faith and strength impacted the lives of not just her family, friends and our community, but by everyone she encountered.

In the spirit of helping others, the family requests memorial donations be given in Madison’s memory to the Isabella Santos Foundation, 9935-D Rea Road, Unit 275, Charlotte, NC 28277.

***

No. 8: A positive prom

Tim Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback, wasn’t present for the fifth annual “Night to Shine” event in Laurinburg on Feb. 8, but his spirit surely was as volunteers rolled out the red carpet for 100 attendees to have a night to remember at First Baptist Church.

Locally, 17-year-old Scotland High School senior Ali Andrews headed up the project because the mission is one that is close to her heart.

“For the past two years I’ve worked with those with special needs on a weekly basis,” Andrews said. “I’ve mainly worked with one student in particular. While I’ve taught him, I’m positive that he has taught and inspired me just as much as I have him.”

Andrews was subsequently honored with the Dormagen-McLean Community Youth Service Award during the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s 80th annual meeting and banquet.

“Night to Shine” is a one-night event where churches around the world celebrate the uniqueness of each individual guest by providing an unforgettable night where they’re welcomed, valued and loved, according to the Tim Tebow Foundation website.

***

No. 9: School threats

Early in the year, Scotland County Schools faced a handful of threats at several schools, the largest came from Carver Middle School in late January.

It was reported that six Carver Middle School students were charged with juvenile petitions after making threats online. The report was made by two other students, and school officials and the Sheriff’s Office investigators worked together to determine there was no immediate physical threat to students or faculty.

Then, in late February and early March, the school system had two separate bomb threats — one against Scotland High School and one against Spring Hill Middle School.

The threat against the high school was made by 18-year-old Paymus Jovan Taylor of Bennettsville, South Carolina, who told officers it was a hoax. He was arrested for making a false bomb report to a public building.

On the heels of the threat at the high school, a middle school student made a similar threat against Spring Hill, but the all-clear was given and the student was apprehended.

***

No. 10: Restoration plan

As downtown continues its revitalization, sitting just across the train tracks is one building that a Scotland County native hopes to bring back to life.

The old Central Historic Hotel was built in 1893 and the two-story brick building is the oldest building in downtown Laurinburg’s Historic District. First known as the Central Hotel and later Hotel Dixie, its proximity to the railroad greeted passenger trains arriving from Wilmington or points further inland.

It was purchased by John Goodwin, who has been making the trek from his current home in Oregon back to Laurinburg in hopes of turning the building into something new again — with the possibility of having a restaurant on the first floor, an art gallery or public space for the community to use, along with office space on the second floor.

“What I’m really hoping to do is remind people that it’s there,” Goodwin said. “It’s going to be expensive to fix and if they want to help that’s great, but if not I’ll figure out another way to pay for it. This is something that needs to be done and I don’t plan on stopping once I finish this one. I have a couple of properties I have my eye on, as well.”

***

Honorable mentions …

— A bad list: While Laurinburg spent the previous year on one of “most dangerous places to live in North Carolina” lists, in 2019 the city lost that title because many of the crime statistics dropped by about 12%.

— Robots coming: Robots took over Carver Middle School in January for the Regional Robotics Showcase and Competition at Carver Middle School, a competition for elementary and middle schools affected by Hurricane Florence. Twenty-five teams competed alongside a team from each school in Scotland County, with Sycamore Lane Elementary entering two.

— A re-do: Republican Dan Bishop defeated Democrat Dan McCready in September for the District 9 congressional seat during a special election made necessary because of allegations of voter fraud out of Bladen County during the November 2018 general election.

— Fired up: February saw a well-known business in downtown Laurinburg catch fire. ShirtTales, owned by Jim and Frances Willis, was severely damaged and forced to move its operations to a warehouse while renovations were being done. The location eventually reopened as Brick & Mortar, a community events facility.

— Carnival move: Laurinburg City Council voted in March against the 13th annual Spring Carnival coming to Laurinburg, so the town of Laurel Hill welcomed the event with open arms.

— Hargrave honors: The North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development and the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association announced in June the selection of Ron Hargrave, superintendent of Scotland County Schools, as the recipient of the Dr. Brad Sneeden Leadership Award. He was also selected as the Superintendent of the Year for the Sandhills Region in May.

— College drive: In October, The Laurinburg Exchange partnered with WLNC radio and State Rep. Garland Pierce on a highly successful community drive for clothing and personal hygiene items for Bahamian students affected by Hurricane Dorian who were brought to Hampton (Virginia) University.

— A big night: Hundreds of people gathered at the campus of Scotland Memorial Hospital for a record-breaking “Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving” in early November. It was the event’s 26th year and brought in more than $90,000 for the Charles L. “Chuck” Hicks Memorial Fund, which supports cardiovascular patients with financial concerns by providing transportation, scales, blood pressure cuffs, and other essential items.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] Kateline Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_BESThm-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_BEST10-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_BEST9-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_BEST8-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_BEST7-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_BEST6-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_BEST4-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_BEST3-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_BEST1b-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_BEST1a-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Best1-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Best-1.jpg