Cape Fear Valley lifts precautionary lockdown

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health facilities were placed on lockdown Sunday evening due to a non-specific threat made to law enforcement against a Fayetteville-area hospital. The threat was made by an unidentified individual.

Cape Fear Valley Health worked closely with the Fayetteville Police Department to ensure that our hospital campuses remain a safe place to work and receive care. With law enforcement clearance, we have removed the lockdown status, but continue to have an increased police and security presence in and around our campuses.

In addition to our close working relationship with local law enforcement, Cape Fear Valley Health maintains more than 700 continuously-monitored security cameras located on multiple campuses.

The health system also has a comprehensive visitor management system, a security team with 24-hour internal and external patrol, metal detectors and screening at Emergency Department entrances, and additional safety mechanisms for use in emergency situations.

Cape Fear Valley appreciates the quick response by local law enforcement over the weekend, as well as the continuous dedication of our employees throughout these difficult situations.