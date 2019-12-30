Care for your holiday plants

Shannon R. Newton Extension office Shannon R. Newton Extension office

It’s the time of year plants are given and received as holiday gifts. Poinsettias, Christmas Cactus and Amaryllis are the most often chosen plants. They bring a splash of color during our drab winter months.

General tips for holiday plants:

Keep in mind most holiday plants are tropical plants that keep their blooms longer when they are in a cool room. Poinsettias like day temperatures of 60-70 degrees, Christmas Cactus and Amaryllis like 70 degrees and above. Night time temperatures for Poinsettias, 55 degrees, while the other two plants prefer 65-70 degrees. Be sure to give your plants bright indirect light for about 6 hours and keep them away from drafts and heat vents. After watering your plant thoroughly, pick it up to see how heavy it is, weight of the container can be a good indicator of wetness. Don’t try this on large containers!

Poinsettias are a tropical plant from Mexico. With proper care, they can have beautiful color for to 6 to 8 weeks in your home. Remember to follow light and temperature tips from above. Poinsettias need to be watered when the soil is dry. Remove the foil wrapper, water thoroughly, but catch any excess water in a saucer or sink and dispose of before putting foil back on the plant. Do not let Poinsettias sit in water. While the beautiful color is present, do not fertilize the plant. It is important to note that Poinsettias are not poisonous. Visit www.poison.org and search for complete poinsettia toxicity information. If you have a latex allergy or sensitivity, be sure to wash the sap off your skin. You’ll probably do any way as the white milky substance is very sticky. Leaf drop is common when you first bring your plant home. It is adjusting to its new living conditions.

Christmas Cactus can bloom at other times such as Thanksgiving and Easter. These cacti are native to the tropical rainforest of Brazil. Keep this in mind as you grow your plant, as they require high humidity. Try placing a container of water near the plant or place container on a pebble filled tray of water. Be sure to only water when the plant is completely dry. During bloom season, a few buds may fall off, don’t worry as this is natural. If an excessive number of buds drop off, water the plant less, add some fertilizer and move to a sunnier place. Bloom time is based on the variety of plant. This means you can count on the plant to bloom at the same time each year.

Amaryllis is a bulb grown for the holiday market. When purchasing look for firm bulbs with no soft spots and no leaves sprouting. Plant according to label instructions. Most bulbs have coconut fiber soil and a container. Be sure to plant with the pointed end up and 1/3 of the bulb remaining above the soil. Place in a warm, sunny location and water sparingly until you see about 2” of growth. Begin watering regularly at that time, but do not let the bulb stand in water. Amaryllis blooms before leaves emerge, so don’t be surprised by the appearance of flower buds and minimal leaves. Amaryllis are a tropical plant that does best in 70 degree rooms.

As the plant grows, turn the pot periodically to encourage the stalk to grow straight. In 5-8 weeks, your plant should bloom. To prolong blooming, keep the plant out of direct sunlight. Amaryllis can grow out of doors in USDA Plant Zones 9-11.

Enjoy your holiday plants!

Shannon R. Newton is the area agent for agriculture/horticulture at the Hoke and Scotland counties office of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension.