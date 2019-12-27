Scotch Meadows to ring in 2020 with party

LAURINBURG — For the first time in several years, Scotch Meadows Country Club is opening its doors to throw a New Year’s Eve party.

Those looking to break out their cocktail attire and enjoy a DJ along with party favors can do so from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with other local residents at the country club.

“We were looking to upscale the party we had a few years ago,” said Scotch Meadows Golf Pro and Club Manager Chip Wells. “We’re offering food, entertainment, party favors, beer and wine and door prizes. We’re trying to get more people out to the country club and to hold more social events for the community.”

Tickets for the event are $60 for members and $70 for nonmembers, and must be purchased before 5 p.m. on Monday. Wells added that the best way to purchase tickets now would be to come to the Country Club in person.

“We’re hoping to get more people in the community out to the country club since we remodeled over the summer,” Wells said. “We’re really trying to do more things socially and make an effort to hold social events not just for members but to get the community involved as well.”

Wells encourages people to watch the Scotch Meadows Country Club Facebook page for the various promotions and activities the club has.

Attendees must be 21 or older to attend the event. The Country Club is located at 8100 Tartan Road in Laurinburg.

For information, contact Scotch Meadows Country Club at 910-276-0169. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Other New Year’s events:

— In Bennettsville, the Stockyard Bar and Grill will be hosting the Trey Calloway Band for its New Year’s Eve Celebration. The event goes from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. with tickets being $15 per person or $25 a couple which includes party favors, food and champagne. The Stockyard Bar and Grill is located at 222 South Carolina 9, Bennettsville, South Carolina.

— Radical Praise Ministries located at 412 Fairly St. in Laurinburg will host a New Year’s Eve Praise Party with doors opening at 9:30 p.m. and services starting at 10 p.m.

— On New Year’s Day there will be a guided Chalk Banks First Day Hike from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Hikers will enjoy a striking mixed-pine hardwood forest while learning about local flora and fauna from experienced park rangers. Please dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. The hike will start at the Chalk Banks Access Area Entrance.

