Voter ID lawon verge ofbeing blocked

RALEIGH —This week, registered voters in the March 2020 primary election will need a photo ID. Come next week, they might not.

According to multiple reports, a federal judge on Thursday issued a statement that claimed she was prepared to block the law, even if it’s only temporary. The state is currently involved in a lawsuit over the 2018 law, brought by the state’s NAACP and others.

The judge, Loretta Biggs, wrote that state elections officials had been planning “a very large statewide mailing” next week to tell voters about the ID law, and she wanted to let them know they wouldn’t need to do that after all.

Some statewide groups are cheering the judge’s intentions.

“We applaud the court’s action to stop a discriminatory and poorly-implemented strict photo voter ID law that would have meant long lines at the polls, election chaos for our counties and ultimately disenfranchise eligible voters during the high-turnout 2020 Primary,” said Democracy North Carolina’s Tomas Lopez. “Now the work must immediately begin to make sure eligible voters know that the rules governing their elections have changed again, while emphasizing that what hasn’t changed is the importance of them making their voices heard in 2020.”

The state’s NAACP president, the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, called the judge’s announcement a “major victory” against “voter suppression using voter identification to deter minority voting.”

“We will continue to ensure that communities of color have a full opportunity to elect representatives who will protect their interests in the state legislature,” Spearman said in a press release.

North Carolina Republicans, however, are appalled at the potential injunction.

“Unfortunately, this preliminary injunction is yet another example of judges legislating from the bench,” said NC Republican Party Communications Director Jeff Hauser. “This action, if it is allowed to stand, will invalidate the votes of millions of North Carolinians who voted overwhelmingly to implement voter ID and strengthen the integrity of N.C. elections. The NCGOP calls on the Attorney General to appeal this decision and defend the voters of North Carolina.”

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Josh Stein, who must now decide how the state will react to the judge’s decision, said his office will wait to see the actual court ruling next week before making any decisions on how to proceed.

“To issue an injunction against one of the nation’s most lenient voter ID laws – which 34 states already have – without providing an opinion is an outrageous affront to due process, the rights of North Carolina voters, and the rule of law,” Stein said in a press release Friday.

Opponents of voter ID have said that voter fraud is incredibly rare. North Carolina officials caught one case of in-person voter impersonation in the 2016 elections, out of 4.8 million votes cast. They say the real intent of voter ID is to disenfranchise minorities and college students, who are less likely to have driver’s licenses and who tend to support Democrats.

North Carolina Republican lawmakers did have a previous voter ID law, from 2013, ruled unconstitutional after a panel of judges found that it was written with “discriminatory intent” to “target African-Americans with almost surgical precision.”

However, when Republicans wrote the new version of the law in 2018, they made the rules less restrictive than they had in the unconstitutional 2013 version of the law. They also didn’t include some of the provisions of that previous law that had been singled out as particularly discriminatory.

Federal judge claims she willissue a ruling next week