Teresa Chase describes herself quite simply as “an avid crafter (who) enjoys creating pretty things.” But recently, she crafted an inspiring item that can benefit children in a number of ways.

Chase, a 2001 graduate of Scotland High School, is the founder of “The Mighty Squad” and “For Our Boys.”

”The idea started as me wanting to have something that my boys could see themselves in,” said Chase, who is married with three sons. “I developed a bit of a criteria that the something must first, give my boys a new perspective and prayerfully inspire some goal setting; two, be something other children can benefit from and see themselves in; and three, be themed and structured in a way that future projects could follow.”

With those guidelines in place, Chase began to create a coloring and activity book, which she said “checked all the boxes.” That effort took about four months to complete.

“The Mighty Squad Careers: A-Z” was an effort by Chase to foster a supportive and positive narrative for black boys, she added.

“I wanted to raise the awareness that there aren’t enough resources dedicated to investing in black boys,” Chase said. “You will find 54 pages dedicated to showing careers with a variety of training levels — office, trade and artistic — to let children see themselves tin roles historically dominated by the opposite gender.

“This coloring book features gender-career combinations such as a female firefighter and a male teacher to name a few,” she added.

Since the book was made available, Chase said she has answered a lot of questions.

“When I’ve spoken to people in the past about this project, I have been met with some questions on the lack of diversity in the target market.” she said. “I feel that society has a long way to go toward investing in the development and support of black boys meeting their potential. This work is an effort to make up some of the distance.”

“The Mighty Squad Careers: A-Z” was illustrated for Chase by Keith Stephens, a Scotland High alum.

“He is an amazing artist and a huge part in how the project was able to be completed so quickly,” Chase said. “Please check out more of Keith’s work on his Instagram page — artmakesmilez.”

With the reality of “The Might Squad Careers: A-Z,” Chase now has set her sights on more projects.

“I am looking forward to receiving feedback on ‘The Mighty Squad Careers: A-Z’ to help make my next project even more successful and useful,” she said. “The next title is slated to be ‘The Mighty Squad Feelings: A-Z.’ Currently, the plan is that it will be the same format with a coloring page and an activity for each letter.”

She added that the coloring and activity book, published using Amazon’s Direct Kindle Publishing, is available online at amazon.com for $7.50. She has been busy promoting the book through word of mouth and social media. She has a Facebook page at The Might Squad, as well as a website at themightysquad.com.

“If there is anyone reading this that is inspired to join me in making up the distance, I’m cheering for you,” Chase said. “I have hopes of having a digital version of the coloring and activities of ‘The Mighty Squad Careers: A-Z.’”

Chase is a 2005 graduate of Meredith College with a degree in business administration concentrating on human resource management.

For more on the projects being tackled by Chase, go online at www.forourboys.com.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Scotland High alum creates coloring/activity book