Habitat receives grants for roof ministry

LAURINBURG — It’s been 15 months since Hurricane Florence roared through the region, and Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County recently received another grant for its Roof Repair Ministry aimed at helping fix roofs damaged by the storm.

In November, the local organization fixed its 100th roof and that number has now reached 110 — and Habitat continues to look for more applicants to help.

Recently Habitats received $165,000 from the American Red Cross, $100,000 from the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management along with $25,000 from Lowe’s Home Improvement for the cause.

The grants are the second to come to the organization. Earlier in the year, the ARC gave a $150,000 grant and $300,000 came from the state.

“When we received the $300,000 from the Governor’s Office, we were told that there was $100,000 in the reserve,” said Executive Director Chris Carpenter. “If the state was satisfied with what we were doing they would release the second phase of the award which they just have.”

Carpenter expects between 50 and 60 roofs can be done with the additional funding and is encouraging people to apply.

In addition to the ARC and the state, the non-profit has received funding from Habitat for Humanity International, Habitat for Humanity of North Carolina, the United Way of Scotland County, and many local individuals and organizations to help complete the projects including “‘A Night to Raise the Roof” event to raise money to put towards fixing local roofs.

“If you have a roof that was damaged in the storm, please contact us so we can sit down and see if we can help you,” Carpenter said. “Don’t assume just because its been 15 months since the storm you won’t be approved, you still can be.”

Individuals seeking information about the program can call 910-276-3337 or visit the office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

