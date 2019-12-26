Getting a reset for the new year

Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will

God gives us an automatic reset button on our spirits when we go to sleep each night. I go to bed every night knowing that tomorrow is a new day with new adventures. That sunrise brings a fresh sense of optimism, almost like God is erasing the hurdles from the day before and giving us another shot.

I’ve had difficult times in my past as we all have. The devil loves those periods in our lives. That is when he pounces on us and tries to take control of our future. Sadly, some of us let him in during those weak moments. He wants us to believe that there’s not a “reset” for us. He wants us to think that the remainder of our lives will be as bad or worse than our current situation.

Don’t forget that Jesus died for our sins. He gave us the ultimate revival of life. During those bad times, we need to remember that God has forgiven us, and tomorrow is a new day with an opportunity to make our Lord and Savior proud of our accomplishments. If we fall short tomorrow, let’s “reset” on the next day. Before you know it, you’ll be more content with the life you’re living.

Although 2020 is simply the day after the 31st of December, it gives us hope for a brighter tomorrow. If we remember that we are the children of the King of all Kings and act like we’re descended from royalty, we’ll make our Father proud.

Let’s “reset” in 2020 and make it the best year of our lives by living the way God intended. Love, help, live, explore, befriend, and make memories.

Do you need a “reset” for the New Year?

