Christmas delivered by law enforcement

LAURINBURG — Dozens of children received gifts for Christmas thanks to local law enforcement.

Walmart was taken over by children, officers and parents/guardians on Friday and Monday as they were selected to pick out various toys, games and clothes to put under the tree.

On Friday, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office brought in 34 children to shop with deputies.

“From 10 to 35 might not seem like a lot of children, but with the funds we’ve been able to raise with businesses and citizens in the community helping out we’re able to share Christmas with right at 34 children,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “It’s big to us because we’re looking at the number from when we first started the program, and hopefully it will continue to grow.”

Kersey added the event ran smoothly thanks to the help of Walmart employees and he was glad to see the comradery between his deputies and the children.

“I didn’t tell any of these officers that they had to be here, they’re all here because they want to be here,” Kersey said. “It helps them get to know the younger generation and lets the kids get to know them better and get that one-to-one interaction.”

One of those who was out shopping with the sheriff was 12-year-old Gage Hunt and his grandmother Anna Hunt.

“It’s such a blessing and it was a surprise,” Anna said. “I knew nothing about the program, but when I got the call I just said I’ll be there.”

Gage was looking forward to going and getting some video games and shopping with the deputy, which he didn’t know he was going to get to do before arriving.

“It went awesome and I think we made Christmas for a lot of families today,” Kersey said. “It’s very emotional sometimes and every family we’ve seen come through you can see it’s meant a lot to them.”

Following the Sheriff’s Office was the Laurinburg Police Department, which brought in 24 children Monday to shop with officers and fill carts with toys and games.

“This is the end game for all that we do during the year for our Shop with a Cop program,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “It’s always a joy to see the smiles on not just the kids but the family’s faces, as well. Hopefully what we’re doing will rub off on these kids that it’s not just about buying gifts for Christmas, it’s about teaching them the art of giving and the true meaning of Christmas.”

Williams added that he hopes those who have participated in the program over the years have learned to give back and will do so when they get older — and it will make them better citizens as well.

Already there was one tiny shopper who was taking what Williams said to heart when asked about the program.

“I’m happy I got to come and we get to shop with them, but it’s sad because other people don’t get to and I want to share with them,” said 8-year-old Sa-mon Wilson. “But it’s nice for them to let us come and shop … my favorite part is that we get to shop!”

In the cluster of those shopping was one woman with her two children, who wished to stay anonymous, but said that the event was monumental for her during the Christmas season.

“I fell on hard times right at Christmas and this is just such a big blessing for me and my family,” she said. “I am unemployed, I am expecting and so with Christmas alone it’s a lot of pressure to deliver a smile on your kid’s face — it feels good to have the Laurinburg Police Department reach out and try to make it possible for children to have at least a gift.”

Sgt. Zac Van Horn added that the department wouldn’t be able to do the program without the sponsors and, after the shopping was over, the children were taken to Captain Larry’s for lunch and treated to a gift from Belk as well.

“We started with maybe 15 kids five years ago at $100 apiece, now we’re at almost 30 with a couple hundred,” Van Horn said. “It’s all because our fundraisers have gotten bigger and the community is more involved. We want to continue growing and reaching out to more kids.”

The children who are selected for the two events are selected with the help of the Scotland County school system and the school resource officers from each of the schools.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Annual program gave 58local children gifts during‘Shop With a Cop/Sheriff’