Woman, child injured in Saturday shooting

LAURINBURG — Police here are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Saturday.

Laurinburg Police responded to Stewarstville Road around 7 p.m. Saturday in reference to shots being fired, according to Capt. Chris Young.

According to the police report, a 27-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, a 7-year-old juvenile and 5-year-old juvenile were in a 2005 Mazda were pulling into a residence on Stewartsville Road when a green vehicle stopped nearby and began firing at the occupied vehicle.

The female suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and the 7-year-old was struck in the leg. Both were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where they were treated. The report did not state if they were released.

There was an estimated $1,000 damage to the vehicle and $1,000 damage to the residence on Stewartsville Road.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call 910-276-3211. Callers will remain anonymous.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]